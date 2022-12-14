Larkin suffered a hand injury in Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, per MLive.com.
Larkin didn't play in the third period, logging 11:33 of ice time and two shots on goal in the game. More information on his status should be known prior to Wednesday's contest in Minnesota.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Ends three-game scoring drought•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Nabs helper in shootout loss•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Paying serious dividends•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Massive game helps lift team to win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Collects two helpers•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Buries power-play marker•