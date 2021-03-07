Larkin (upper body) skated with the team Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Larkin's making progress after missing the last four games. Despite missing time, Larkin still ranks second on the team with 11 points (four goals, seven assists). The 24-year-old's next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Lightning. He'll center the first line once he gains clearance.
