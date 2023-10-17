Larkin scored a power-play goal on five shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Larkin extended Detroit's lead to 3-0 with a power-play marker in the second period for his first goal of the season. The 27-year-old has a point in his first three games of the campaign (a goal and two assists) after tallying 32 goals and a career-high 79 points in 80 contests last season. Larkin's poised for another big offensive year as he's shown early chemistry with Alex Debrincat and Lucas Raymond on the Red Wings' top line.