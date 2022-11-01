Larkin scored a shorthanded goal and added two PIM in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres.
Larkin put away his first shorthanded goal since the 2018-19 campaign when he scored early in the third period. The 26-year-old center has been sharp in a top-line role, getting on the scoresheet in seven of nine games this year. He's contributed five goals, six assists, four power-play points, 25 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. Larkin hasn't had more than one shorthanded point in any of the previous three seasons, so it's not likely to be a large part of his output.
