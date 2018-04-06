Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Tallies two points
Larkin scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.
This effort gives Larkin a five-game point streak. The 21-year-old has been perhaps the lone bright spot for the Red Wings this season. Despite a career-low 6.2 shooting percentage, the Michigan native has set a new personal best in points with 62. With a little more puck luck next season, Larkin could be primed to really take a step forward.
