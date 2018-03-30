Larkin scored a goal on four shots and had an assist in a 6-3 win over the Sabres on Thursday.

Larkin only has 13 goals, which likely means he is going to post a career low in that category. However, it seems to be largely a matter of bad puck luck. The 21-year-old has notched 218 shots on net in 78 games, so his lack of goal scoring can likely be blamed on his 5.6 shooting percentage. He's made up for the lack of goals, though, with 45 assists.