Larkin's (oblique) status for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights will be decided that day, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Larkin was originally met with a 1-to-2 week return timetable, but if he gets cleared to play Thursday, it will mean the speedster comes back ahead of schedule. It will be important to get Larkin back into fantasy lineups as soon as he's ready, as the fourth-year pivot leads the Wings in points with 49 (22 goals, 27 assists) through 52 games.