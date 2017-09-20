Larkin netted an even-strength goal Tuesday in a 4-2 preseason loss to host Boston.

The burner logged a game-high 22:52 of ice time, which is a surprisingly high amount for a forward, especially in a preseason contest that didn't go into overtime -- but exhibition is the most ideal time to experiment, and Larkin could be a mainstay at the center spot if he improves on faceoffs and shows enough patience in the attacking zone to let plays develop. He hoisted an incredibly difficult shot parallel to the goal line to beat Anton Khudobin on Tuesday.