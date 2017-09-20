Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Threads needle for preseason tally
Larkin netted an even-strength goal Tuesday in a 4-2 preseason loss to host Boston.
The burner logged a game-high 22:52 of ice time, which is a surprisingly high amount for a forward, especially in a preseason contest that didn't go into overtime -- but exhibition is the most ideal time to experiment, and Larkin could be a mainstay at the center spot if he improves on faceoffs and shows enough patience in the attacking zone to let plays develop. He hoisted an incredibly difficult shot parallel to the goal line to beat Anton Khudobin on Tuesday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Better prepared at center•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Carrying Team USA at Worlds•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Heading to Worlds as alternate captain•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Registers shortie•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Power-play tally proves clutch in win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Two points not enough Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...