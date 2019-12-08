Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Three-game, four-point streak
Larkin scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.
He's riding a three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists). But for all his talent, Larkin sits just third in team scoring with 20 (eight goals, 12 helpers) in 31 games. And his plus-minus (just like pretty much every Wing) will continue to act like an anchor on your squad.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Pots lone goal on power play•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Registers assist in overtime loss•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Forces OT with power-play goal•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Scores fifth of season•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Snaps slump in OT loss to Blues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.