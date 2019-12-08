Larkin scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

He's riding a three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists). But for all his talent, Larkin sits just third in team scoring with 20 (eight goals, 12 helpers) in 31 games. And his plus-minus (just like pretty much every Wing) will continue to act like an anchor on your squad.