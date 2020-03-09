Larkin scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Lightning.

He also beat Curtis McElhinney in the shootout. The Wings' top line was the story of the afternoon, as Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha accounted for all but one of the team's points. Larkin has found the scoresheet in four straight games and eight of the last nine, piling up an impressive four goals and 13 points over that stretch.