Larkin scored a goal and two assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 win over Boston.

The outburst snapped a string of 11 straight games without multiple points for Larkin, but that lull has been the exception and not the rule for the 26-year-old this season. He's up to 25 goals and 64 points through 65 games, and he continues to do major damage with the man advantage -- his 14 goals and 26 points on the power play shatter his previous career highs of seven and 15, set back in 2018-19.