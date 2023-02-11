Larkin scored two goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

His second goal of the game midway through the second period also proved to be the game-winner. It's Larkin's first multi-point performance since Jan. 12, but he's been a steady producer during that stretch, with five goals and 15 points over his last 13 games. The 26-year-old is also having a career-best campaign with the man advantage, and Larkin's up to nine goals and 17 points on the power play -- both career highs.