Larkin tallied a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Larkin was involved in all three of Detroit's third-period goals, tallying a marker and two assists, all coming on the power play. It's been a stellar start to the season for the 27-year-old, recording points in seven straight games to begin the campaign, including four consecutive multi-point efforts. He's up to four goals and 10 assists on the year after posting a career-high 79 points (32 goals, 47 assists) in 80 games last season.