Larkin scored a goal and added two assists, all on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

The Red Wings continue to sizzle with the man advantage, and Larkin has been at the heart of the team's potent power-play performance. The 27-year-old has found the scoresheet in five straight games to begin the season, amassing two goals and nine points, and all of those points aside from two helpers have come up a man. Larkin has fallen just short of a point-per-game pace in each of the last two campaigns, but he appears poised to blow past that level of production in 2023-24.