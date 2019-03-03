Larkin scored a power-play goal and went minus-3 in Saturday's loss to the Coyotes.

After helping the Red Wings enter the offensive zone, Larkin went directly to the front of the net where he tipped a shot from Niklas Kronwall into the back of the net. Despite the goal, Larkin's defensive game was disappointing, as he was on the ice for all three of Arizona's scores and he now has a minus-10 rating on the year.