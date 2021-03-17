Larkin produced a pair of assists and two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Carolina.

Larkin set up Adam Erne's go-ahead goal during a first-period power play, then set up Robby Fabbri's eventual game-winner in the middle frame. It was Larkin's first multi-point showing since all the way back on Jan. 19. The 24-year-old had a quiet month of February with just three assists in 12 contests, but he's started to heat up since the calendar turned to March, collecting two goals and two assists in four games.