Larkin recorded a pair of assists Sunday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vancouver.
Larkin registered the primary helper on Alex DeBrincat's 10th goal of the season, and he added a power-play assist on Michael Rasmussen's game-tying goal in the third period. It was Larkin's fourth multi-point effort of the campaign. The left-shot center has hovered around being a point-per-game player over the last three seasons, and through 24 games, Larkin has accounted for 12 goals, eight assists and a minus-5 rating.
