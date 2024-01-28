Larkin tallied a pair of goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over Vegas.

Larkin opened the scoring five minutes into the first period, beating Logan Thompson with a wrister off the rush, before sealing the Detroit victory with an empty-netter. The two-score game extended Larkins's scoring streak to 11 games -- he has nine goals and 15 points in that span. Overall, the 27-year-old center has 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) through 43 games this season.