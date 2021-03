Larkin picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Along with most of the rest of the Detroit roster, the 24-year-old had been held off the scoresheet over the prior three games, but Larkin got rolling again Saturday. He has two goals and seven points in nine contests since returning from an upper-body injury, and on the season Larkin has six goals and 18 points in 31 games.