Larkin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.

He also led Detroit in shots on net (six), PIM (10) and faceoff wins (10) on the night. After being held off the scoresheet for three straight games, Larkin busted back out by helping to set up Lucas Raymond late in the first frame before sparking the Red Wings' third-period rally by snapping the puck short side on Linus Ullmark. It's Larkin's fifth multi-point effort in 12 games to begin the season, and the 27-year-old is fifth in NHL scoring through the first few weeks of the campaign with 17 points (five goals, 12 helpers.)