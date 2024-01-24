Larkin scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Both points came in the third period as Detroit tried to rally from a 5-2 deficit. Larkin extended his point streak to nine games with the performance, a stretch in which he's compiled six goals and 12 points, and nearly half of that production (four goals and a helper) has come on the power play.