Larkin scored a goal on five shots and added an assist, a blocked shot, a plus-1 rating and 13 faceoff wins in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Flyers.

The 27-year-old saved the Red Wings from an embarrassing loss after a 5-1 first-period lead had turned into a 6-5 deficit. With less than five minutes remaining in the third, Larkin banked a shot in off Carter Hart from below the red line when the Philly netminder left a small gap at the post. Detroit's top line of Larkin, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat is beginning to gel, and the trio produced three goals and eight points on the night.