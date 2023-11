Larkin scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

The 27-year-old scored the only goal of the second period to break open a 1-1 tie, snapping home the rebound on a Shayne Gostisbehere shot. Larkin has a three-game goal streak going, and he's on pace for a career-best campaign with 21 points (eight tallies and 13 helpers) through 20 contests.