Larkin contributed a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 5-3 win over Arizona.

Larkin capitalized on this favorable matchup by picking up his second goal and 10th helper in 13 games. Despite shooting a career-low 7.4 percent in the early going, the 21-year-old center is enjoying a bounce-back campaign in his third year after dropping from 45 points as a rookie to just 32 last season.