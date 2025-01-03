Larkin delivered a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
The performance extended his modest point streak to four games. Larkin has found the back of the net in back-to-back contests after going 15 straight games without a goal, and since the beginning of December he's racked up two goals and 13 points in 15 appearances.
