Larkin scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

He opened and closed the scoring on the night, wiring a laser from the slot past Eric Comrie early in the first period before icing things with an empty-netter in the final minute of the third. Larkin extended his point streak to five games with the performance, a stretch in which he's racked up five goals and seven points despite missing a couple contests in the middle of that run due to a family tragedy.