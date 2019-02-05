Larkin (oblique) wasn't available for practice Tuesday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Larkin won't return until Saturday at the earliest, as the Red Wings likely will want to see him log a practice or two before giving him the green light to return. A consummate professional at 22 years old, Larkin leads the team in goals (22) and points (49) through 52 games.

