Larkin (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Stars.
Larkin will undergo additional testing Friday to determine the extent of his injury, and an update on his status is expected to be released Saturday. The Red Wings only have eight games remaining on their schedule, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Larkin get shut down for the season if his injury isn't minor.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Injured late Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Scores early in shootout win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Holds himself accountable•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Two helpers in Saturday's win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Supplies assist in win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Two apples in win•