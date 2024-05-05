Larkin won't represent Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Championship because of an undisclosed injury, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Larkin will use the offseason to recover instead, which should put him on track to be available for training camp in the fall. He finished the 2023-24 season with 33 goals and 69 points in 68 appearances.
