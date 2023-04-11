Larkin (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Carolina.
Larkin leads the Red Wings with 32 goals and 79 points in 79 games this season. It's unclear at this time if he will be available for Thursday's regular-season finale against Tampa Bay. Andrew Copp will center Detroit's top line versus the Hurricanes.
