Larkin (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against the Lightning, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Larkin has been skating with the team, and he even took line rushes with the first line Sunday. Nevertheless, he's still in danger of missing a fifth straight game. The 24-year-old posted four goals and seven assists through the first 22 games, so fantasy managers should keep tabs on his status leading up to game time.