Larkin (upper body) has undergone offseason surgery, but he's expected to be fine for the start of training camp in September, Sean Shapiro of EP Rinkside reports.

Larkin missed eight games in early March, but he returned to finished the regular season with 33 goals, 36 assists, 26 power-play points and 221 shots on goal in 68 appearances. Look for Larkin to center the top line with Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat on his wings next season.