Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Way off last year's pace
Larkin scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Florida.
Larkin is way off his 73-point pace of 2018-19. In fact, he'll be hard-pressed to hit 50 points this year. Larkin remains the cornerstone of the Red Wings franchise, so see if you can get him for your keeper squad. His current owner might be frustrated and give him up for less than he's worth.
