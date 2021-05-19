Larkin was dealing with a neck injury but will be good to go for the start of next season, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Larkin was critical of the crosscheck to the neck he received from Dallas' Jamie Benn telling reporters, "I don't really ever see a time to crosscheck a guy when he's down." With the lost games and shortened season, Larking failed to reach the 30-point mark for the first time in his six-year NHL career, ending the season with just nine goals and 14 assists. With a full 82-game campaign, the 24-year-old center should be capable of getting back to the 20-30 goal scorer he has been in the past and should offer top-end fantasy value.