Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Will miss a few games
Larkin (neck) is expected to miss at least the next three games, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The 22-year-old center is having another great offensive season with over 60 points for the second straight year. With Detroit far out of the playoff picture, the team has no reason to rush him back. Still, he is expected to return at some point before the regular season ends.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Likely to continue season•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Basically ruled out for Florida trip•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Out of action Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Tickles twine Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: No lock to play Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...