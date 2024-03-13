Larkin (lower body) won't return this weekend but might resume practicing after that, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports Wednesday.
That rules Larkin out for Detroit's upcoming contests against Arizona, Buffalo and Pittsburgh on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. He has 26 goals and 54 points in 55 appearances in 2023-24. Larkin will serve in a top-six capacity and on the first power-play unit when healthy.
