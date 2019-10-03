Larkin (undisclosed) "feels great" and will play in Saturday's regular-season opener against Nashville, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Larkin's issue was always believed to be minor, but it's still nice to get confirmation that he'll be heading into the regular season feeling 100 percent healthy. The 23-year-old pivot, who set career highs in goals (32), points (73) and shots on goal (287) in 76 games last campaign, could easily surpass the 80-point threshold if he's able to avoid the injury bug in 2019-20.