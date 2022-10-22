Larkin (upper body) will play Sunday against the Ducks, NHL beat writer Sean Shapiro reports.
Larkin found the back of the net Friday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks but suffered an upper-body injury in the process. He will, however, slot into his usual featured role against Anaheim. He has two goals and five points in four games this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Scores goal, bothered by injury•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Produces three points•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Lends helping hand in win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Productive in return•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: No issues heading into camp•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Expects to be ready for camp•