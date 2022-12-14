Larkin (hand) won't play Wednesday versus the Wild.
Larkin will likely undergo further evaluation to determine the extent of his injury. It's a big loss for the Red Wings, who will be without their captain and top center for at least one game. They'll either need to play with seven defensemen or recall a forward for Wednesday's game in Minnesota.
