Larkin picked up his 25th assist of the season in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

The Bruins tried to rip the puck away from Larkin while he was pinned against the boards, but the fleet-footed pivot managed to slip the biscuit to Tyler Bertuzzi, who ultimately telegraphed a slick cross-ice pass to Andreas Athanasiou for the go-ahead goal. After teasing a points-per-game pace early in the season, Larkin sits at 15 goals and 40 points through 57 games.