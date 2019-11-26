Detroit waived McIlrath on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

McIlrath's placement on waivers indicates the Red Wings are expecting to have Mike Green (upper body) back for Wednesday's matchup with Toronto. The 27-year-old will continue to be one of the first skaters Detroit turns to when dealing with injuries on the back end, but he won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.