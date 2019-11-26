Red Wings' Dylan McIlrath: Hits waivers
Detroit waived McIlrath on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
McIlrath's placement on waivers indicates the Red Wings are expecting to have Mike Green (upper body) back for Wednesday's matchup with Toronto. The 27-year-old will continue to be one of the first skaters Detroit turns to when dealing with injuries on the back end, but he won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.