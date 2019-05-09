Red Wings' Dylan McIlrath: Inks two-year extension
McIlrath signed a two-year contract extension with the Red Wings on Thursday.
McIlrath has only appeared in 13 NHL contests over the past three seasons, so he's nothing more than organizational depth at this stage in his career. The 27-year-old blueliner will continue to spend most of his time in the minors during the duration of his contract with the Red Wings.
