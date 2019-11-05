Red Wings' Dylan McIlrath: Promoted to top level
The Red Wings recalled McIlrath from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Trevor Daley (undisclosed) and Mike Green (illness) are both expected to be sidelined for Detroit's next two games, so McIlrath will round out the team's depth at defense for the foreseeable future. The 27-year-old has picked up three helpers in 10 AHL appearances this season.
