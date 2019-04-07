Red Wings' Dylan McIlrath: Sent to minors
McIlrath was demoted to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Selected 10th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft, McIlrath has just five points in 50 career NHL contests, including seven games without a point this season. The 26-year-old should spend most of next season in the AHL yet again.
