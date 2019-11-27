Play

Despite being placed on waivers Tuesday, McIlrath will remain with the Red Wings ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Toronto, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Mike Green (upper body) still isn't ready to return, so McIlrath will remain with the big club for at least one more contest. The 27-year-old blueliner will likely be sent to the minors as soon as Green is given the green light.

