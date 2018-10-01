Red Wings' Dylan McIlrath: Waived by team
McIlrath was placed on waivers by the Red Wings on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
McIlrath failed to earn a promotion to the NHL last season, instead logging 76 games for AHL Grand Rapids. It looks like the 2010 10th overall pick will once against start the year in the minors -- where he likely will log most of his minutes this season.
