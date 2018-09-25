Sadowy was reassigned to ECHL Toledo on Tuesday.

It was initially believed that Sadowy would start out with AHL Grand Rapids, but the Brampton, Ontario native will now report to an organization that's two giant steps away from the NHL as far as quality of competition is concerned. Sadowy did look out of place with the AHL's Griffins last year, as he failed to record a single goal or assist through 13 games.

