Red Wings' Dylan Sadowy: Assigned to mid-level league
Sadowy was reassigned to ECHL Toledo on Tuesday.
It was initially believed that Sadowy would start out with AHL Grand Rapids, but the Brampton, Ontario native will now report to an organization that's two giant steps away from the NHL as far as quality of competition is concerned. Sadowy did look out of place with the AHL's Griffins last year, as he failed to record a single goal or assist through 13 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Sadowy: Shaping up to start year in AHL•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Sadowy: Sent to minors Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Sadowy: Officially signs with Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Sadowy: Pro career will begin with AHL Grand Rapids•
-
Sharks' Dylan Sadowy: Traded to Detroit•
-
Sharks Return Sadowy To Juniors•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...