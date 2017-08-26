Barring a poor showing at the upcoming prospects tournament and training camp, Sadowy is likely to start the 2017-18 season with AHL Grand Rapids, MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings acquired Sadowy from the Sharks in May of 2016, swapping a 2017 third-round draft pick for him. He turned pro with the AHL's Griffins last season, but struggled to adjust and wound up with a mere six points in 38 games. Still, as Team Teal's third overall pick in 2014, the 21-year-old winger has long-term upside. Remember his name for future fantasy seasons.