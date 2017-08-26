Red Wings' Dylan Sadowy: Shaping up to start year in AHL
Barring a poor showing at the upcoming prospects tournament and training camp, Sadowy is likely to start the 2017-18 season with AHL Grand Rapids, MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings acquired Sadowy from the Sharks in May of 2016, swapping a 2017 third-round draft pick for him. He turned pro with the AHL's Griffins last season, but struggled to adjust and wound up with a mere six points in 38 games. Still, as Team Teal's third overall pick in 2014, the 21-year-old winger has long-term upside. Remember his name for future fantasy seasons.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...