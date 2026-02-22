Genborg logged two assists in Timra IK's 2-1 win over Djurgardens IF on Saturday in the SHL.

With the effort, Genborg is up to 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 36 outings for Timra. He was limited to two goals in 28 appearances for Linkoping HC in the 2024-25 regular season, which also saw him play at the junior level for that club at times. He's been a full-time player in the SHL, aside from international duties, where he has 13 points in 16 games representing Sweden. That includes eight points in seven games at the World Junior Championship.