Genborg scored a goal and added an assist in Timra IK's 2-1 win over Malmo in the SHL on Saturday.

Genborg is showing pretty well as an 18-year-old playing against men in Sweden's top league. He has seven points over 11 contests in 2025-26, a massive step up from last year when he was limited to two goals in 28 SHL outings. The winger should be in contention for a World Junior roster spot with Sweden this December.